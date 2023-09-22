(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BSM Class of 2023
Mr Chris Jones, Deputy Head of Senior School gives the Welcome Address during the IB Graduation
British School Manila students set for global success after strong International Baccalaureate results
The Class of 2023 saw results at the same consistently high standard that the school achieved before the pandemic.
TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The British School Manila 's class of 2023 recently received their International Baccalaureate (IB) results and were celebrated by Mr. Chris Jones, Deputy Head of Senior, at a recent session for parents. Their achievements, he says, provide compelling evidence of the renowned British international school's vision and mission in action.
The results for the Class of 2023, the first to sit full examinations after the pandemic, saw results at the same consistently high standard that the school achieved before the pandemic.
The graduating cohort achieved an average points score of 35 points, making the British School Manila's average 5 points above the worldwide average. 20% of the cohort achieved 40+ points, compared with 8.55% worldwide.
The high level of academic performance also provided the foundation for an impressive set of College and University placements, with many of the Class of 2023 destined for top 50 world-ranked universities, as determined by the rankings supplied by the Times Higher Education Supplement. The US and the UK featured highly in this list, along with Canada, Australia, and Western Europe.
The school believes that its Vision and Mission, which is applied consistently throughout student's learning in Primary and Senior schools, is a significant contributor to the global reach and success of their students.
The school, from Primary, uses concept-based learning to develop and deliver a curriculum that allows for transfer, the core purpose of all learning. This focus on world class curriculum design and delivery enables the British School Manila students to achieve results that give them an advantage when applying to UK universities, where academic grades are of paramount importance.
Furthermore, the school's commitment to service and sustainability, which provide opportunities for students to positively impact communities in Manila and beyond, supports students' holistic learning, which allows them to experience their own, unique learning journeys. These experiences, which are then captured in College essays and in letters of recommendation to US universities, explain the continued success in this highly competitive sphere of the College marketplace where holistic applications are required.
