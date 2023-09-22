First Day Of Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament: Competitive Spirit, Cherished Medals (PHOTO)

During the first day, young gymnasts demonstrated their skills in performing various gymnastic elements, working with gymnastic apparatuses, and without them. Those who were able to perform their program better than others were awarded cherished medals and diplomas.

Despite the tough competition and competitive spirit, a friendly atmosphere prevailed at the "Grace of Nature" tournament. The young gymnasts enjoyed their participation immensely, gaining valuable competitive experience in the process.

The“Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in the age categories of "junior" (born in 2016–2017), "kids" (born in 2013–2015), "pre-junior" (born in 2011–2012), and "junior" (born in 2008–2010), representing teams from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are participating in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The two-day competition will determine the winners and medalists in the all-around and individual apparatuses among gymnasts performing in the individual program, as well as in individual apparatuses among teams in group exercises.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.