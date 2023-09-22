First Day Of Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament: Competitive Spirit, Cherished Medals (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. The first
day of the "Grace of Nature" international rhythmic gymnastics
tournament dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of national
leader Heydar Aliyev was interesting and bright for all the
competition participants, Trend reports.
During the first day, young gymnasts demonstrated their skills
in performing various gymnastic elements, working with gymnastic
apparatuses, and without them. Those who were able to perform their
program better than others were awarded cherished medals and
diplomas.
Despite the tough competition and competitive spirit, a friendly
atmosphere prevailed at the "Grace of Nature" tournament. The young
gymnasts enjoyed their participation immensely, gaining valuable
competitive experience in the process.
The“Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September
21 through September 22.
About 250 gymnasts in the age categories of "junior" (born in
2016–2017), "kids" (born in 2013–2015), "pre-junior" (born in
2011–2012), and "junior" (born in 2008–2010), representing teams
from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are participating in the first
international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in
Nakhchivan. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of
Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh,
Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.
The two-day competition will determine the winners and medalists
in the all-around and individual apparatuses among gymnasts
performing in the individual program, as well as in individual
apparatuses among teams in group exercises.
The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports
Complex.
