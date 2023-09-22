NCM Warns Of Fog Formation And Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation.
In a statement on Friday, NCM warned that horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 02:30 until 08:30 Friday
