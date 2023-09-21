Global Drone Roof Inspection Market Is Set To Enjoy A Valuation Of US$ 645.3 Million By 2033 X Herald

The method is significantly safer and far more effective thanks to the drone-based roof inspection, which is only one of its many benefits. Drones significantly cut the amount of labour and time required. In other circumstances, it is impossible or dangerous for someone to physically access the roof and inspect it. In these situations, a drone-based roof inspection can quickly deliver photographs that a contractor can review from a more secure posture and distance.

Technological advancements have equipped the end users with several options such as, roof inspection by remotely piloted drone, optionally piloted or fully autonomous drone. Drones for roof inspection are deployed with high quality cameras and GPS. By using fully autonomous mode, pilot can concentrate on camera positioning while roof inspection where drone is robotically controlled.

Drone based roof inspection are much faster, cheaper, and much safer. Drone can collect wide range of accurate data which inspector can inspect at his/her ease. Otherwise, traditional method has limitations such as time consuming, high cost and much more risk. Due to these factors, demand for drone roof inspection is increasing and it will boost in the forecast period.

The global drone roof inspection market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% and be valued at US$ 645.3 million by 2033

The market witnessed 8.2% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Under type, rotary wing drone roof inspection expect to dominate the market and are valued at US$ 91.8 million in 2023

North America and Europe will dominate the market with 29.2% and 32.1% market share in 2023

By operation mode, remotely operated drone roof inspection is likely to represent 64.4% market share in 2023 Drone roof inspection deployment in commercial sector is expected gain maximum market share of 80.7% in 2023

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on adopting various marketing strategies like reduced price points on manufactured products, partnerships with retailers, launch of endorsement programs, use of new technologies to manufacture cutting-edge products, etc. in order to meet the scope of competition in the drone industry.

In May. 2022, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses, acquired a 60% stake in Bengaluru-based drone manufacturing startup Throttle Aerospace Systems.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of drone roof inspection positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Development

Effective inspection data management in roof inspection is a critical component for service providers seeking to successfully implement a digital transformation in manufacturing an inspection program. Most companies making this transition are attempting to effectively manage, analyse and share vast amounts of visual and sensor inspection data, captured via a variety of devices such as video cameras, UAVs, mobile phones, IoT sensors and more.

Effectively leveraging this valuable data to achieve their digital transformation in manufacturing goals is the challenge, as this data is mostly unstructured and difficult to parse without extracting and harnessing the power of the metadata.

By Type:



Fixed Wing



Rotary Wing

Hybrid Wing

By Operation Mode:



Remotely Piloted



Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

By End User:



Residential

Commercial

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

