New Meme Coin $MONA TOKEN Aims To Steal PEPE’S Crown And Become Meme King Powered By Shibarium Ecosystem.

Miami, Florida, 21st September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , A new meme coin has emerged with more than 100 years of history behind it and the goal of unseating current meme king PEPE. $MONA TOKEN is a meme token with a MONA LISA theme backed by the love of fans and armed with formidable meme power. With a fandom that has grown over generations, the anticipated impact of $MONA TOKEN is high.

$MONA TOKEN is the latest in a long line of dogecoins including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), FLOKI (FLOKI), and Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge). The $MONA LISA-themed token arrives on the market at a time when interest in meme coins is at a two-year high. The trading volume of meme coins reached $2.3 billion last week, the highest since May 2021

The official website of $MONA TOKEN supports all languages in the world including English, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, French, German, and Vietnamese, showcasing its global ambitions. $MONA TOKEN has made a powerful entrance onto the scene by trading on Uniswap and upcoming listings on five centralized exchanges (CEXs). Its rapid rise has prompted speculation that it could quickly ascend to become a blue-chip player in the world of meme coins.

Since its debut, $MONA TOKEN has captured the attention of cryptocurrency investors, rapidly gaining a foothold in the market. Observers will be watching closely to see whether it can surpass Pepe token and Dogecoin and claim its position as the 'Meme King' amidst the flood of contenders.

About MONA TOKEN

The main utility of $MONA TOKEN is to establish a vibrant and impassioned meme community that we can embrace with all our hearts. MONAs path to global domination is simple! Just enjoy and LOVE 'MONA TOKEN'! The more people enjoy and LOVE MONA TOKEN, the more indelible her legacy as a beloved meme will become.

Fair Launch

Launching: Saturday October 07, 2023

Time: 21:00 UTC

Launchpad: Uniswap/ShibaSwap

Contract: 0xB94AcDF8662CD955F137E0C9c9fbA535c87b57B4

Contact: Mark Williams

Location: Miami,Florida

Website: