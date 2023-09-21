Dubai World Trade Centre Welcomes New Culinary Director As Award-Winning Operation Marks Catering Record

Dubai World Trade Centre's multi award-winning catering division, Hospitality by DWTC, has announced the appointment of Georg Hessler, as the new Director of Culinary Operations.

The appointment comes as Hospitality by DWTC continues to scale up its capabilities, recently hosting a ten-day mega-gathering for the global Dawoodi Bohra community, which saw the team cater for a record daily 40,000 participants.

German-born Georg Hessler joins the team following a three decade-long career spanning four continents and senior level positions in three Michelin starred-restaurants, five-star hotels and resorts and world-leading cruise line brands.

At Hospitality by DWTC, he is responsible for the overall culinary operations and ventures of DWTC and leads a 148-strong team of award-winning chefs representing a world map of nationalities, knowledge and gastronomic inspiration, working hand-in-hand with DWTC's venues services management team.

Commenting on this key appointment, Sethu Menon, Senior Vice President Venue Operations, Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“Dubai's global appeal as a world-leading MICE and leisure events destination, paired with Dubai World Trade Centre's formidable reputation as client venue of choice, provides exciting opportunities for us to scale up operations as demand for large-scale and bespoke events continues to grow. The hugely experienced Hospitality by DWTC team is responsible for a diverse annual calendar of high-profile onsite and offsite events, and Chef Georg's extensive international experience and leadership skills will add incredible value along with a fresh perspective, enabling us to take our capabilities to the next level.”

Chef Georg Hessler's repertoire includes cooking for a host of international celebrities, royalty and government leaders, and leading multidisciplinary kitchens catering for a wide range of events and occasions.

“Hospitality by DWTC both represents, and caters to, a multicultural audience with a 40-year track record of success. I'm looking forward to learning from the team whilst bringing 30 years' of international experience to our offering. My own culinary philosophy is very much aligned with DWTC's commitment to locally farmed and sourced ingredients that inform an innovative menu collection focused on freshness, contemporary presentation and quality” said Georg Hessler, Culinary Director of Operations at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“On a personal note, I'm excited to learn more about Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisine – a specialist area that is a hallmark of the Hospitality by DWTC team,” he concluded.

Hospitality by DWTC continues to shine in the culinary world, having received 188 accolades, including a historic 17 medals, including eight golds, at the prestigious 2023 Emirates Salon Culinaire competition. In addition to the remarkable achievements, the team has also been honoured with awards for Best Pastry Chef of the UAE, Best Four-Plated Dessert, and Best Individual Establishment in the UAE – serving as a testament to culinary excellence.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.