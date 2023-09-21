Azerbaijan House Operating In Canada Attacked By Armenian-Origin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Committee for Work with Diaspora reported that the
Azerbaijan House operating in Canada was attacked. According to the
Committee's hotline, the incident occurred at night when a group of
people of Armenian origin came to the Toronto Azerbaijan House and
tried to commit provocation by saying insults against Azerbaijan.
Law enforcement authorities were notified of the incident, Azernews reports, citing State Committee.
The Azerbaijan House in Canada was officially opened in North
York district of Ontario province in September 2019. The opening
ceremony was attended by employees of the State Committee on Work
with Diaspora, Azerbaijan's Chargé d'affaires in Canada Vasif
Abutalibov, representatives of the Canadian government and
parliament, consul general of Turkiye, local residents and
representatives of India, Jewish and Uzbekistan communities, heads
and members of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.
