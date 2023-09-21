NOVOAIR Is The Best Airline For On-Time Flight Operation

Dhaka: NOVOAIR won the Gold Award as the best airline in the category of“Best On time performance airline- 2023” for on-time flight operations in domestic routes. NOVOAIR also won silver award in Best domestic airline, Most customer friendly Airline (Domestic) and Best In-flight service (Domestic) categories.

"Sharetrip-Monitor Airline of the Year-2023" event held at a prominent hotel in the capital on Wednesday. Mr. Mes-Bah-Ul Islam, Head of Marketing & Sales of NOVOAIR, received those awards from Mr. Mahbub Ali MP, State minister of Civil aviation & Tourism.

The award was awarded based on the online survey of regular passengers organized by the prominent Travel and Tourism publication“The Bangladesh Monitor”.

Mr. Mes-Bah-Ul Islam, Head of Marketing & Sales of NOVOAIR said, This recognition will encourage us in our future steps. NOVOAIR is committed to provide the highest level of service since its beginning. NOVOAIR has earned passengers trust for safe air travel and on time flight operation. Our commitment to complete passenger satisfaction and superior service will continue at all levels of our operations.

NOVOAIR currently operating daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.

-N