OKX Received SOC 2 Type II Certificate

The internationally recognized SOC 2 Type II report, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, is one of the most comprehensive audits on the market. Prepared by an independent external auditor, this report examines the company's policies, procedures and controls over an extended period of time.

Obtaining SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to OKX's dedicated efforts to ensure the highest possible safety, security and compliance standards. It also reflects OKX's core operating philosophy and commitment to security, transparency and trust.

This certification highlights the importance of the protocols and security measures OKX implements to ensure a superior experience on its industry-leading platform. Moreover, these measures confirm that OKX's infrastructure features, service availability and robustness meet strict criteria, confirming its position as one of the most secure platforms in the world.

OKX President Hong Fang said the following on this subject,“Completing the SOC 2 Type II audit is a significant achievement for OKX due to the care and time required to comply with this certification, as well as the assurance it provides to all our users. It proves that OKX operates to similar standards to technology giants and traditional financial services firms and underlines, once again, OKX's commitment to achieving such standards and practices across its global operations. As OKX, we aim to establish the world's most secure and reliable Web3 ecosystem, and this latest milestone is one of the important steps we take towards this vision.”



Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022