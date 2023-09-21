Asian Games 2023: Indian Athletes' Schedule And Key Events For September 21

The full schedule of Indian athletes in action at the Asian Games 2023 on September 21 is as follows:

-Women's Cricket Quarterfinal: India vs Malaysia at 6:30 am.

-Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Women's Doubles Sculls) featuring Kiran & Bharti Anshika at 6:40 am.

-Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls) with Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh at 6:50 am.

-Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Doubles Sculls) with Satnam Singh & Parminder Singh at 7:20 am.

-Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Singles Sculls) with Bairaj Panwar at 12:40 pm.

-Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Quadruple Sculls) featuring Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh at 1 pm.

-Sailing (Day 1) with participants Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan starting at 9 am.

-Men's Football: India vs Bangladesh at 1:30 pm.

-Women's Football: India vs Taipei at 5 pm.

