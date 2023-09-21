ODI World Cup 2023: Internet Buzzes With Approval For Team India's Unique Jersey For Mega Event

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video featuring the Indian cricket team, and many fans believe it showcases the official jersey for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. Notably, the jersey in the video displays tricolored stripes on the shoulder, distinguishing it from the one India wore during the Asia Cup, which featured three white stripes.

Kapil Dev, the legendary Indian all-rounder and World Cup-winning captain, expressed his admiration for the Indian team, particularly highlighting the outstanding performance of pacer Mohammed Siraj, who played a pivotal role in India's victory in the Asia Cup. After Siraj's impressive bowling figures of 6/21 dismantled the Sri Lankan team, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's flawless fifty-run partnership ensured India secured the Asia Cup title with a ten-wicket victory.

Kapil Dev praised the current trend of fast bowlers taking all 10 wickets in subcontinental conditions, a departure from the past reliance on spinners. He emphasised the importance of India qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals at home, prioritising this goal over labeling India as favourites. Kapil Dev expressed his desire for the Indian team not just to win the World Cup but also to dominate the tournament, highlighting their readiness to compete and succeed on the global stage.

Also Read:

Mohammed Siraj reclaims no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings after Asia Cup 2023 triumph