Kuwait Sports Delegation Heads To China For 19Th Asian Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti sports delegation, Wednesday, headed for the People's Republic of China to participate in the 19th Asian Games, to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou city.
Kuwait's delegation chief and member of Kuwait Olympic Committee, Fatima Hayat, said in a statement that Kuwait is participating with 141 male and female players competing in 25 individual and team sports as they were well equipped to partake in the 19th Asian Games.
The delegation included Deputy Director General of Public Authority for Sport Faisal Al-Yateem, Kuwait Olympic Committee Assistant Secretary Ali Al-Marri, member of the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee, Sheikh Jaber Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, committee member Ghazi Al-Jraiwy, and head of President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee office Hamad Al-Adhan.
Kuwait since it participation in the Asian Games in 1982 has achieved 76 medals, as Kuwaiti athletes were able to obtain 24 gold medals, 22 silver and 30 bronze. The 13th Asian Games in Bangkok is considered the most successful session for Kuwait's participation after achieving 14 medals. (end)
