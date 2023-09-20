EU Calls For A Path Of De-Escalation On Iran Nuclear Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The European Union has called for a path of de-escalation on the Iran nuclear deal and stressed necessity of finding a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear issue.
This position was expressed by EU High Representative Josep Borrell following a meeting Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Borrell raised the most urgent issues affecting EU-Iran bilateral relations and the recent developments on the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name of the Iran nuclear deal) in his role as the Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, according to a statement released by his office here today.
He underlined the importance of following a path of de-escalation. In that context, he urged Iran to reconsider its decision to withdraw the official designation of several experienced IAEA inspectors and to improve cooperation with the IAEA.
The EU strongly supports the IAEA and its work. He transmitted his firm conviction on the need to find a diplomatic solution to the Iran nuclear issue in the framework of the JCPOA, said the statement.
Moreover, "The High Representative conveyed the EU's strong condemnation about the arbitrary detentions of many EU citizens, including dual nationals, in Iran. The High Representative urged Foreign Minister Abdollahian, once again, to release all EU citizens," said he statement.
"The EUآ's position remains unchanged about the very concerning human rights situation in the country. Iran must ensure that fundamental freedoms are respected, as expressed by the EUآ's 27 Member States on the anniversary of the killing of MaAmini," it said.
Finally, the EU High Representative urged once again the Iranian Government to stop its continued military cooperation with Russia in the illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. (end)
