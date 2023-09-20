EU Reiterates Support To The Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The European Union has reiterated its support to the Palestinian people and to the Palestinian Authority.
The renewed EU stance was expressed following a meeting between EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in New York, on the margins of the 78th session of the United Nationsآ' General Assembly on Tuesday night.
A statement released by Borrellآ's office said the EU remains committed to a just, negotiated, and comprehensive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the Two-State Solution.
The EU foreign policy chief stressed that he is looking forward to the High-Level Political Dialogue between the EU Foreign Ministers and the Palestinian Authority, planned for November.
They also discussed the deteriorating situation on the ground, which has seen an unprecedented number of Palestinian and Israeli casualties this year. Borrell underlined the need for both sides to work together to put an end to terrorism and incitement to violence and to halt unilateral measures that further undermine prospects for a Two-State Solution, said the statement.
He reiterated the importance of holding the long overdue national elections and working towards Palestinian reconciliation.
The Palestinian Prime Minister was also informed about the ministerial meeting, that the EU High Representative chaired on Monday, with Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States, Egypt, and Jordan, focusing on possible ways to revive the Middle East Peace Process. (end)
