Azerbaijani Culture Highlighted At European Heritage Days

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium has participated in the 35th
European Heritage Days.
The embassy arranged an exhibition featuring carpets produced by
Azerkhalcha to promote the Azerbaijani cultural heritage among the
local community, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani musicians Sabina Mammadova and Vusala Jabir, who
live in Europe, thrilled the guests of the event with spectacular
concerts.
About 500 representatives of the local community and tourists
from Brussels visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium. Various
promotional materials prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were
distributed among the visitors.
Over 10 diplomatic missions participated in the European
Heritage Days organized by Brussels-Capital Region.
The European Heritage Days (EHD) is a joint action of the
Council of Europe and the European Commission involving all 50
signatory states of the European Cultural Convention under the
motto, Europe: a common heritage. The annual programme offers
opportunities to visit buildings, monuments and sites, many of
which are not normally accessible to the public.
EHD aims to widen access and foster care for architectural and
environmental heritage. These events are also known as
DoorsOpenDays and Open Doors Days in English-speaking
countries.
