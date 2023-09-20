Azerbaijani Culture Highlighted At European Heritage Days

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium has participated in the 35th European Heritage Days.

The embassy arranged an exhibition featuring carpets produced by Azerkhalcha to promote the Azerbaijani cultural heritage among the local community, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani musicians Sabina Mammadova and Vusala Jabir, who live in Europe, thrilled the guests of the event with spectacular concerts.

About 500 representatives of the local community and tourists from Brussels visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium. Various promotional materials prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were distributed among the visitors.

Over 10 diplomatic missions participated in the European Heritage Days organized by Brussels-Capital Region.

The European Heritage Days (EHD) is a joint action of the Council of Europe and the European Commission involving all 50 signatory states of the European Cultural Convention under the motto, Europe: a common heritage. The annual programme offers opportunities to visit buildings, monuments and sites, many of which are not normally accessible to the public.

EHD aims to widen access and foster care for architectural and environmental heritage. These events are also known as DoorsOpenDays and Open Doors Days in English-speaking countries.