Next Firing Points Of Armenian Armed Forces' Formations Destroyed By Azerbaijani Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the local anti-terrorist activities in the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan, the next long-term firing points and military
facilities belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces
were destroyed by accurate fire strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijan
Army Units, Azernews reports.
