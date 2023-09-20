Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:20 GMT

Next Firing Points Of Armenian Armed Forces' Formations Destroyed By Azerbaijani Army


9/20/2023 5:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the local anti-terrorist activities in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, the next long-term firing points and military facilities belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed by accurate fire strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijan Army Units, Azernews reports.

MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search