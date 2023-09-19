Zelensky Meets With Michel In New York

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The leaders discussed the implementation of the European Commission's seven recommendations for Ukraine's membership in the EU. The Head of State informed the President of the European Council about the situation on the battlefield. In this context, the parties emphasized the importance of the EU's defense support for Ukraine," the report reads.

Zelensky and Michel also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine