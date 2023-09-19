Zelensky Meets With Michel In New York

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"The leaders discussed the implementation of the European Commission's seven recommendations for Ukraine's membership in the EU. The Head of State informed the President of the European Council about the situation on the battlefield. In this context, the parties emphasized the importance of the EU's defense support for Ukraine," the report reads. Read also: Volodymyr Zelensky's speech at UN General Assembly (full text)
Zelensky and Michel also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.
