Robert Marsh, Keystone CPA's
Robert Marsh Joins Keystone CPA's: Enhancing Excellence in Tax and Financial Planning The addition of Robert Marsh to our team is a significant step forward for Keystone CPA's” - Mike Bosma, Managing Partner at Keystone CPA'sNAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Keystone CPA's, a trusted name in the world of tax and financial planning, is delighted to announce the addition of Robert Marsh to its exceptional team. With a foon innovation, holistic planning, and unwavering integrity, Robert Marsh brings a wealth of expertise to further elevate Keystone CPA's commitment to excellence.
Robert Marsh is a seasoned professional who specializes in delivering tailored solutions to high-net-worth individuals and small businesses. His approach is characterized by a holistic and advanced approach to tax planning, with an emphasis on innovative, in-house strategies designed to optimize financial outcomes while minimizing risk. Robert excels in providing tax return preparation and compliance services, empowering his clients to achieve their financial objectives with confidence. His dedication extends to ensuring tax optimization for all of his clients.
"The addition of Robert Marsh to our team is a significant step forward for Keystone CPA's," says Mike Bosma, Managing Partner at Keystone CPA's. "Robert's expertise and dedication to client success align perfectly with our firm's values. We are excited to welcome him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our clients."
The services offered by Robert Marsh cover a broad spectrum of financial planning areas, including business succession planning, gift and estate planning, expert IRS representation, and business startup guidance. His unique approach sets him apart as a Certified Public Accountant that clients won't forget.
Robert Marsh holds a Master of Taxation degree in Accounting and Tax from Nova Southeastern and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Niagara University. His credentials, combined with his unwavering integrity, make him a reliable choice for ensuring tasks are not only executed with precision but also in a timely manner.
Keystone CPA's is thrilled to welcome Robert Marsh to its team and looks forward to the enhanced capabilities and expertise he brings to the firm. For inquiries or to learn more about how Robert and Keystone CPA's can help you achieve your financial goals, please visit
