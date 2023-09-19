Seismological Observatory Reports A 2.7 Quake In Wadi Araba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 19 (Petra) -- The Jordan Seismological Observatory reported Tuesday a 2.7-magnitude earthquake in Wadi Araba.
The head of the observatory, Ghassan Suwaidan, said the quake recorded at 10:26 a.m. was at a depth of 2.3 km.
