





opMoon stands at the forefront of the opBNB blockchain, marking its territory as the first reflection token on the chain, a notable milestone that brings new possibilities and excitement to the crypto space. Unlike other tokens, opMoon's cutting-edge approach utilizes a tax mechanism of 5% on buys and 5% on sells to support project growth and generously reward loyal token holders.

One of the standout features of opMoon is its commitment to transparency and community-driven development. The project's initial liquidity has been locked for a period of three months, and an impressive 100% of the supply was used to establish it, placing the entire token allocation directly into the hands of the market.

Since its inception, opMoon has experienced remarkable growth and is currently the leading token on the opBNB blockchain in terms of market capitalization, excluding DEX tokens. This remarkable achievement underscores the project's mission to become the driving force behind this newly-established blockchain, solidifying its position as the premier reflection token within the network.

"At opMoon, we're charting Our Path to the Stars! We're excited to embark on this journey with our dedicated community as we outline our vision and strategic objectives for the future. At opMoon, we believe that the sky is not the limit but rather the starting point," said a spokesperson for opMoon.

Key Highlights of opMoon



Powered by opBNB Blockchain: opBNB is a layer-2 chain from BNBChain known for its speed, scalability, and affordability, setting the stage for opMoon's exceptional performance.

First Reflection Token on opBNB: opMoon holds the distinction of being the pioneer reflection token on the opBNB blockchain, a testament to its innovative approach and potential for growth.

Leading the opBNB Ecosystem: Excluding decentralized exchange tokens, opMoon is the biggest coin by market capitalization on the opBNB blockchain.

Building Utility: The project is actively working on building utility, including liquidity and token locker solutions tailored for opBNB.

Rich Roadmap: opMoon has an exciting roadmap ahead, with a foon delivering value to its community through varimilestones and developments. Community-Centric Approach: At opMoon, the community is at the heart of everything. With over 750 token holders, opMoon has built a dedicated and passionate community that shares in the project's vision and goals.

Tokenomics

OpMoon's tokenomics represent a balanced and community-focused approach to cryptocurrency sustainability. With a 5% tax on both buys and sells, this mechanism not only supports the project's growth but also rewards loyal token holders. The allocation of these taxes is distributed as follows:



1% for marketing efforts to increase project visibility

1% for buyback initiatives to enhance token stability

1% for burning tokens to reduce supply and boost scarcity

1% for the reflection mechanism 1% for liquidity, ensuring a healthy ecosystem

With reflections totaling $18,316 and $34,507 in supply burnt, opMoon demonstrates its commitment to community engagement and long-term value, making it a standout project in the crypto space.

OpBNB Chain Guide

The opBNB Chain Guide is an essential resource for those looking to join the opMoon journey:



Bridge BNB to opBNB: Users can bridge BNB to opBNB via the official bridge at opbnb-bridge.bnbchainor the Orbiter bridge at orbiter.finance .

Configure Your Wallet: Detailed instructions on wallet configuration can be found at opBNB Chain Wallet Configuration . Buy on BinarySwap: OpMoon tokens are available for purchase on BinarySwap at binaryswap.io .

opMoon is not just another cryptocurrency; it's a dynamic force poised to reshape the crypto landscape through its innovative reflection mechanism and commitment to community-driven development. As opMoon continues its journey to the stars, it invites enthusiasts and investors alike to join the mission, explore opBNB's potential, and experience the future of decentralized finance.

OpMoon invites cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, and the wider community to join them on this exciting journey as they continue to make waves in the world of blockchain and crypto. To learn more about opMoon and get involved in this exciting venture, please visit the official website at and follow opMoon on Twitter at and Telegram at .

About opMoon

opMoon is a revolutionary cryptocurrency project built on the opBNB blockchain, aiming to transform the world of decentralized finance. With its innovative reflection token and commitment to community-driven development, opMoon stands as the leading reflection token on the opBNB network, poised to shape the future of crypto.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Chart







opMoon





Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell - or a solicitation of an offer to buy - any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.



