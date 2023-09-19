Kering: Monthly Statement On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights (September 2023)

Tuesday, 19 September 2023 07:58 GMT

Kering

Société anonyme with a share capital of €496,283,112

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

September 19, 2023

Monthly statement

on the total number of shares and voting rights

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date
Total number of
shares 		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
September 15, 2023 124,070,778 177,222,086 175,439,893

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223‐11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

