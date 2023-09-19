Global EMC Testing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

EMC Testing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's EMC Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "EMC Testing Global Market Report 2023 " provides extensive market data. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $3.05 billion in 2027 with a 6.2% CAGR.

EMC testing market grows due to EV demand. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: UL, Eurofins, Anritsu, SGS, Agilent, Bureau Veritas, Ametek, Keysight, Intertek.

EMC Testing Market Segments

. Offering Types: Hardware, Software

. Service Types: Testing, Inspection, Certification, Others

. End-Use Sectors: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, IT & Telecom, Medical, Industrial, Renewable Energy, Railways

. Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (East & West), Middle East, Africa.

EMC testing assesses electronic devices' ability to function in their intended environments without electromagnetic interference, ensuring proper operation.

