Tuesday, 19 September 2023 04:45 GMT

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Denies Armenia's Disinformation


9/19/2023 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies misinformation of the Armenian side, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107099127

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search