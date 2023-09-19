Sparkling Opportunities Await At The 11Th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The countdown begins for the most awaited event in the world of jewellery – the 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN). Mark your calendars for October 25-27 as PacifYokohama transforms into a dazzling paradise of gems, jewels, and exciting opportunities.
Illuminate the Year-End Sales Season
IJT AUTUMN 2023 is a celebration of elegance and luxury. As Japan's leading jewellery trade show, IJT brings together a treasure trove of brilliance and artistry. RX Japan Ltd, with over 37 years of experience in hosting international trade shows, organizes IJT AUTUMN, which stands not only as an established name but also as Japan's paramount purchasing venue of the year.
Witness a Spectacular Showcase
Imagine entering a realm where diamond brilliance meets gemstone and pearl allure. IJT AUTUMN 2023 gathers the industry's best, with 390 premier exhibitors from all over the world showcasing their finest creations. The event is set to present esteemed jewellery brands as exhibitors, extending beyond Japan to a global stage. This remarkable assembly will spotlight excellence from diverse corners, including Lithuania, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Poland, and more! From rare gems to masterful pieces, seize this opportunity to source coveted treasures at exclusive IJT AUTUMN prices.
Find Next Business Prospects
Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, designers/craftsmen, media representatives, and jewellery-related businesses converge to foster connections, exchange ideas, and forge lasting partnerships. This is the one-stop trade fair for the global jewellery industry, uniting professionals for collective success.
For both seasoned veterans and fresh newcomers, IJT AUTUMN guarantees boundless opportunities. Anticipating an enthusiastic attendance of 15,000 visitors, PacifYokohama's halls will pulse with activity, innovation, and inspiration.
Don't Miss Out – Register and Plan A Visit Now!
IJT AUTUMN 2023 is an experience that can reshape business trajectory. Discover the prime timing for the year-end sales season. Register as visitor now and participate in the jewellery industry's most anticipated event.
