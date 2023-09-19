Gulf Championship: Qatar Edge Kuwait By One Run

Doha, Qatar: Adnan Mirza displayed an all-round show to help hosts Qatar secure a thrilling one-run victory over Kuwait in T20I Gulf Cricket Championship at West End International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

After being put into bat first, Qatar scored 156-3 with wicketkeeper Imal Liyanage being the top scorer, hitting 49 from 36 balls. Mirza smashed 30 from 23 balls and put up 52 runs opening-wicket partnership with Saqlain Arshad, who scored 32 runs off 25 deliveries. Mohammed Tanveer (39) also played a handy 35-ball knock.

Mirza returned to the field grabbing three wickets as Qatar restricted Kuwait for a tight win with captain Muhammad Murad defending 12 runs in the final over.

Himanshu Rathod – man of the match in opening match against Bahrain – also took two key wickets for figures of 2-18 from three overs.

The victory put Qatar third on the table behind and Kuwait on basis ofrun rate as all teams have four points each. The hosts will meet the in their next match tomorrow.

BRIEF SCORES

Qatar 156/3 (Saqlain Arshad 32, Imal Liyanage 49, Muhammad Tanveer 39; S Khan 2/17) beat Kuwait 155 (R Sandaruwan 42; Muhammad Murad 2/31, Adnan Mirza 3/20, Himanshu Rathod 2/18) by 1 run.