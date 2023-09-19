Armenian Minority Living In Garabagh Freely Crosses Lachin Border Checkpoint

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Armenian minority living in Azerbaijan's Garabagh freely crossed
the Lachin State Border checkpoint, Azernews reports.
Accompanied by the staff of the International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC), free passage of persons of Armenian origin
through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of
Khankendi-Gowas once again ensured.
On the direction of Khankendi-Goseven ICRC vehicles passed
through the checkpoint today.
A total of 15 people were inside these vehicles, including ICRC
members, drivers, escorts, a medical worker and patients. The
number of patients was reported to be 8. After checking their
documents, they were allowed to move freely through the
checkpoint.
Recall that all conditions have been created for comfortable
passage of persons of Armenian origin through the checkpoint. This
once again proves that Armenia's claims about Azerbaijan's
"blockade" of the Lachin road are lies and slander.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was
established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State
Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,
on the border with Armenia.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.