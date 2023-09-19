Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:19 GMT

ICRC Food Cargo Vehicles Move Towards Azerbaijan's Khankendi


9/19/2023 3:38:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 1 TIR and 2 cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have already entered the territory of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Azernew s reports.

Food cargo vehicles will be delivered to the Armenian minority living in Azerbaijan's Khankendi along the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Last day, an agreement was reached simultaneously to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road with the Lachin-Khankendi road for the delivery of food cargo to Garabagh.

The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. Today, the ICRC will deliver food supplies to the Armenian minority in Garabagh through the Lachin-Khankendi road and the Aghdam-Khankendi roads simultaneously.

The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. In the wake of the customs control ICRC food truck moved to Azerbaijan's Khankendi.

