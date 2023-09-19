ICRC Food Cargo Vehicles Move Towards Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 1 TIR and 2 cars belonging to the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have already entered the
territory of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Azernew s reports.
Food cargo vehicles will be delivered to the Armenian minority
living in Azerbaijan's Khankendi along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
Last day, an agreement was reached simultaneously to use the
Aghdam-Khankendi road with the Lachin-Khankendi road for the
delivery of food cargo to Garabagh.
The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. Today, the
ICRC will deliver food supplies to the Armenian minority in
Garabagh through the Lachin-Khankendi road and the Aghdam-Khankendi
roads simultaneously.
The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. In the wake
of the customs control ICRC food truck moved to Azerbaijan's
Khankendi.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.