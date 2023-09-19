ICRC Food Cargo Vehicles Move Towards Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Food cargo vehicles will be delivered to the Armenian minority living in Azerbaijan's Khankendi along the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Last day, an agreement was reached simultaneously to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road with the Lachin-Khankendi road for the delivery of food cargo to Garabagh.

