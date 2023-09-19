Backgammon: Timeless Board Game For Azerbaijani People

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Backgammon history spans 5, 000 years. In total, there are 101
games for the traditional backgammon board.
An analogue of this board game was discovered in the tomb of
Pharaoh Tutankhamun (XV BC).
Only representatives of the highest aristocracy had the
privileges of playing backgammon.
Backgammon boards in Azerbaijan have long become works of
decorative and applied art.
With time, backgammon has become a part of the Azerbaijani
culture.
Several monuments have been erected to backgammon players. For
example, in Azerbaijan such a monument was once installed in
Sumgayit.
Fans of board games can find a door house design in
Icherisheher, designed as a backgammon board.
Locals enjoy this board game everywhere: at home, in a teahouse
and in parks.
A backgammon tournament has started in Icherisheher, the oldest
residential quarter of Baku.
Around 32 players veterans are taking part in the backgammon
tournament, co-organized by Icherisheher Council of Veterans, NGO
Third Spring and Azerbaijan National Sport Association with the
support of the Administration of the Icherisheher State
Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Ministry of Youth and
Sports, Azernews reports.
Secretary General of the Azerbaijan National Sport Association
Deputy Chairman of the Icherisheher Veterans Council Seymur
Gurbanov, Deputy Chairman of the Icherisheher Veterans Council
Saladdin Allahverdiyev, co-founder of the NGO Third Spring Narmin
Ganiyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Icherisheher Reserve Ramin
Israfilov and Head of the Department for Work with Citizens and
Internal Control at Icherisheher Reserve Agalar Aliyev attended
opening ceremony of the event.
According to the rules, the winner is revealed as a result of
one shuffle (three points), and the coins are thrown out in a
glass. The best backgammon players will be awarded valuable
prizes.
Photo Credits: Zaur Mustafayev
