Jordan Experiences Seasonal Weather Patterns With Moderate Temperatures

Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Jordan is currently experiencing weather conditions that align with the typical seasonal patterns for this time of year.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the atmosphere in the mountainregions and plains on Tuesday carries a pleasant autumnal character, marked by moderate temperatures. Meanwhile, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the city of Aqaba are registering relatively warm to hot weather.
Additionally, there is a presence of low-level clouds in the northern areas of the kingdom, while winds are expected to blow from the northwest at a moderate speed, providing some respite from the heat.
Moving on to Wednesday and Thursday, similar conditions with moderate temperatures will prevail in the mountainareas and plains. However, lower areas are anticipated to experience relatively hotter weather. Low-level clouds are expected to persist, and winds will remain moderate, mainly from the northwest, occasionally causing localized dusty conditions in the eastern parts of the Kingdom.
Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly. The mountainregions will enjoy moderate autumnal weather, while the rest of the country will experience relatively warmer conditions.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 31 and 29 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19C or even 17C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 24C.
