Mirus® Announces Launch Of Molybdenum-Rhenium Low Profile Atlastm More® Foot And Ankle Plating System

ATLASTM MoRe® Foot and Ankle Plating System

MoRe®, a proprietary molybdenum rhenium superalloy for medical implants, provides an unprecedented combination of strength, ductility, durability, and biological safety. The MoRe® superalloy allows for the design of a new generation of smaller, stronger, more durable, and bio-friendly implants that should result in less soft tissue disruption, quicker recovery and better outcomes for patients.

"The ATLASTM MoRe® Foot and Ankle Plating System is another major accomplishment as we strive to develop products that are best in class with a resolve to improve patient outcomes and provide surgeons with premium products. The ATLASTM

MoRe® Foot and Ankle Plating System is a world class product in the marketplace that furthers our commitment to low profile, fatigue resistant

biofriendly implants," remarked Andy Bishop, VP of

Sales- Extremities.

Selene Parekh MD,MBA , Orthopaedic Surgeon, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute stated, "Miis bringing an exciting new metal alloy to the foot and ankle space, which has already been disrupting the spine market. With the MoRe Rhenium-based superalloy, they are bringing products that are superior to current alloys being used in foot and ankle from titanium to cobalt chromium. MoRe will allow surgeons to use thinner and stronger implants that have inherent anti-bacterial properties while exposing patients to fewer metal ions in their serum. All of this should lead to better patient experiences and outcomes."



"The MiAtlas plating system bringsthe lowest profile plates as well as the

highest contourability, thanks to the MoRe alloy (Molybdenum-Rhenium alloy). Finally, we have plates for the foot and ankle that are stronger, thinner and more flexible for our cases!

We are so excited to introduce these game changing innovations," noted Lew Schon, MD FACS FAAOS, Director, Orthopedic Innovation, The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy.

The company expects full market release in Q4 2023.

About MiRus, LLC.

Miis a life sciences company headquartered in Marietta, Georgia that has developed and is commercializing proprietary novel biomaterials, implants and procedural solutions for the treatment of spine, orthopaedic and structural heart disease. Inspired by the pioneering material science of Nfor rocket engines, Mihas created Rhenium based medical alloys that are transforming medicine by making surgeries less invasive and implants safer and more durable. Find out more information about Miat .



Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company's products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward looking statements.

ATLASTM ,

MoRe® and MiRus®

are trademarks of MiRus, LLC.

Contact:

Andy Bishop

VP of

Sales- Extremities, MiRus

[email protected]

770-655-0248

SOURCE MiRus