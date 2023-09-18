World Trade Expo To Be Held In Mumbai On Oct 3-4

Mumbai, Sept 15 (KNN)

The fourth edition of World Trade Expo is all set to be held at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade in Mumbai on October 3-4, 2023.

The event is being jointly organised by World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries (AIAI) with a view to highlight technology as a key driver of trade and tourism.









It is an effective platform for MSMEs to explore new global markets and identify opportunities in trade, tourism and technology exchange.

Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Center Mumbai said,“This unique trade show will facilitate networking for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, Start-ups and Corporate Houses with diplomatic missions from more than 25 countries, Chambers of Commerce and Government agencies.”

“World Trade Expo will be a promising platform to showcase trade and investment opportunities in the participating countries to local MSMEs, start-ups and other stakeholders through Country Presentations, Knowledge Sessions and Exhibits,” he said.

The expo is all set to attract delegates from MSME exporters, importers, corporate houses, start-ups, distributors, women entrepreneurs, traders and distributors, diplomatic corps, state government officials, industry associations and many more.

It will also have special pavilions to showcase export potential of products identified under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

(KNN Bureau)