Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: When Is Visarjan? Know Time, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Tithi And More







In 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed as follows:

Start Date:



Tuesday, September 19, 2023

End Date:

Thursday, September 28, 2023

This ten-day period is marked by varirituals, prayers, and festivities that unite communities to revere Lord Ganesha.







Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan date 2023

The Visarjan, the day when gorgeously decked statues of Lord Ganesha are submerged in rivers or lakes, symbolises the deity's return to his heavenly home, is the pinnacle of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Visarjan date in 2023 is:

Thursday, September 28, 2023

On this day, worshippers wish the Lord a fond farewell while requesting his blessings for the following year.







Make a note of the dates for Ganesh Chaturthi in 2023.

Here's a helpful table with all of the important dates for Ganesh Chaturthi in 2023:

Date



Event

September 18, 2023

Vinayak Chaturdashi (Chaturthi Tithi starts)

September 19, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi (Chaturthi Tithi ends)

September 20, 2023

Anant Chaturdashi (Panchami Tithi starts)

September 21, 2023

Shuddha Panchami

September 22, 2023

Shashti

September 23, 2023

Saptami

September 24, 2023

Ashtami

September 25, 2023

Navami

September 26, 2023

Dashami

September 27, 2023

Ekadashi

September 28, 2023

Ganesh Visarjan

The Importance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with grandeur and dedication. During this event, devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for knowledge, wealth, and good fortune. Families also pray for the health of their loved ones. Aside from its religiimportance, Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for communal camaraderie and cultural enrichment.







Celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi

The manner in which Ganesh Chaturthi is observed varies by area, although several activities are widespread throughout India:

Idol Installations: Ganesha idols are tastefully decked with flowers and ornaments and installed in homes and public locations.

Worship: Devotees give prayers, aartis (rituals with lit lamps), and offerings to the Lord.

Cultural activities: To contribute to the celebratory spirit, communities organise cultural activities and performances such as music and dancing.

Processions:

Colourful parades with Ganesha idols are held in many areas, accompanied by music and dancing.

Visarjan is the immersion of Ganesha statues in rivers or lakes, accompanied by chanting and singing.







Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals And Celebrations 2023

According to legend, Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta, who eliminates all barriers. He is very important in Hinduism; practically all rites begin with his devotion. The preparation of Lord Ganesha statues begins months in advance for this celebration. The four primary rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi are Pranapratishtha, Shodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Visarjan puja. People adorn their homes with flowers and rangoli patterns and bring Lord Ganesha clay statues inside them. On Chaturthi, beautifully painted Ganesh idols are also installed at puja pandals, houses, offices, and educational institutions.

A priest performs the Pranapratishtha ceremony by singing a mantra. Following that, Shodashopachara puja is done, which consists of 16 separate ceremonies. Modak, a delicisweet dumpling from Maharashtra, is claimed to be Lord Ganesh's favourite prasad. During the puja, Modak and other sweets and fruits are served to Lord Ganesh.

