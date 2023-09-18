Scale-Out Nas Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Development, Segmentation And Forecast-2029 X Herald

The scale-out NAS market is expected to grow at 21.05 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 124.53 billion by 2029 from USD 22.31 billion in 2020.

Exactitude Consultancy research's“ Scale-Out NAS ” study report focuses at sales and the overall global market for Scale-Out NAS in 2022. The sales forecast for Scale-Out NAS by region and market sector for the years 2023 through 2026 is then thoroughly analyzed. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Scale-Out NAS market, with sales of Scale-Out NAS broken down by region, market sector, and sub-sector, in US$ million.

Based on market dynamics and development-promoting variables, the Scale-Out NAS Market research assesses market valuation and growth rate. On the most recent business prospects, trends, and news in the sector. Along with a SWOT analysis of the major suppliers, the research also includes a thorough market study and vendor landscape.

Businesses consistently struggle to keep up with the need for data storage, particularly for unstructured data. Scale-out NAS systems are a crucial weapon in this conflict. Hardware options are the cornerstone of scale-out products from the main five storage suppliers when using the cloud.

For instance, leading vendor Dell offers scale-out NAS systems from Dell EMC that support Cloud Pools. It supports private clouds on Isilon or Dell EMC ECS, as well as Virtustream from Dell EMC, AWS S3, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. This is the supplier's cloud tiering system.

The research identifies the key establishes that will drive growth since demand is determined by a buyer's financial resources and the rate at which an item develops. Key companies and new entrants can gain insight into the spending reports of major market participants in this area, which will help them better appreciate the possibilities for investment in the global Scale-Out NAS market. It can be used more effectively by both established and up-and-coming players in the market to gain a thorough understanding of the sector.

20 March 2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OpsRamp, an IT operations management (ITOM) company that monitors, observes, automates and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including the leading hyperscalers.

26 February 2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Nokia announced the expansion of their existing partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly offer an open and competitive Cloud RAN solution to Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprises worldwide.

Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Qumulo, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Panasas, Inc.

Scale-Out NAS Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

Software

Hardware

Scale-Out NAS Market by Storage Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

File

Object

Block

Scale-Out NAS Market by Deployment Model, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

On-Premise

Cloud

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Scale-Out NAS Market by Vertical, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Scale-Out NAS Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion).

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East And Africa

The United States, Canada, and Mexmake up North America, while Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Turkey make up Europe . Other countries covered in the report include China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and the rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC). Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are also included.

The overall part of the research also lists specific market-impacting variables and domestic market regulation changes that have an effect on the market's present and future tendencies. Some of the key data points used to estimate the market situation for specific nations are consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and upstream and downstream value chain analysis. When giving prediction analysis of the country data, it also takes into account the presence and accessibility of international brands, the difficulties they encounter owing to strong or weak competition from local and domestic brands, the influence of domestic tariffs, and trade routes.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Scale-Out NAS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Scale-Out NAS Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Scale-Out NAS

Chapter 4: Presenting the Scale-Out NAS Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Scale-Out NAS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these variregions

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

