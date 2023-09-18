Genscript Expands Range Of Reagent Services, Adding Circular Rna And Lipid Nanoparticles Formulation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

GenScript Biotech Corporation , the world's leading provider of life-science research tools and services, has expanded its IVT mRNA synthesis portfolio with the addition of customized circular RNA (circRNA) and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) formulation services. These new contract-manufactured reagent services are available immediately as part of GenScript's commitment to provide cutting-edge reagents that advance research in fields such as vaccine development, protein replacement therapies, and gene and cell therapy.

A new service from GenScript that packages lipid nanoparticles within circRNA enables fast and advanced mRNA based research in fields that include vaccine development, protein replacement therapies, and gene and cell therapy.

"Leveraging GenScript's cutting-edge gene synthesis technology and proprietary codon optimization algorithm, we are proud to offer the industry's first optimized, high-quality custom circRNA synthesis service for use in crucial preclinical applications. For researchers in the RNA drug field, expedited delivery of these latest RNA formats at high quality is essential, and we're seeing more demand for their use in drug and vaccine development," said Cedric Wu, VP of the innovation center at GenScript USA. "GenScript is already well known for its one-stop IVT mRNA production, and with circRNA and LNP added to our portfolio, GenScript now offers the most comprehensive range of RNA formats. Scientists who also require LNP formulation for RNA therapeutics development can place a single order to eliminate the time and effort associated with managing multiple vendors."

Circular RNA (or circRNA) is a type of single-stranded RNA which, unlike linear RNA, forms a covalently closed loop. Circular RNA supports the development of a novel class of RNA therapeutics with several advantages over traditional linear mRNA, including its higher stability and slower degradation, and that it allows for achieving the desirable therapeutic protein levels with a lower dosage.

Current applications of circRNAs include as the next generation of mRNA therapeutics

for protein or antibody expression, as a more stable form of noncoding RNA sponge for modulating gene expression at the post-transcriptional level, as an alternate CRISPR component expression strategy, and as carriers for drug delivery. Customized circRNA synthesis by GenScript is available now for 100bp – 4 Kb insert sequences with delivery in only 3 weeks .

In addition to providing variformats of IVT RNA, GenScript has also considered the challenges related to delivery and has launched a comprehensive solution to facilitate faster delivery. Lipid nanoparticles are natural or synthetic spherical vehicles for delivering drugs or other therapeutic agents. LNPs have become increasingly important for nucleic-acid-based drug delivery due to their ability to protect its payload from degradation in blood circulation and improve their bioavailability, as well as to target specific cells or tissues, allowing for more precise delivery of drugs.

Key features of the lipid nanoparticles available from GenScript include high transfection efficiency in immune cells and high gene editing efficiency in cells. GenScript offers LNP formulation for both mRNA and circular RNA, and GenScript LNPs have been validated in vivo for both I.M. and I.V.

"Our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence is what drivesto provide researchers and scientists with a comprehensive turnkey solution for their custom mRNA and circular RNA requirements. We also offer scientific support to guide our customers from sequence design to vial delivery," added Ray Chen, Ph.D., president of GenScript Life Science Group.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK:1548 ) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,000 employees globally, over 37% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns numerintellectual property rights, including over 210 patents, over 800 pending patent applications, and a significant number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission to "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2022, 76,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products. For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website genscript.

