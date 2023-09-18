The Wedding Tales Fashion Show Shines Bright With Showstopper Sobhita Dhulipala

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 18th September 2023: DLF Mall of India, the unrivaled haven for retail, is back with Season 4 of the biggest wedding festival of the season - The Wedding Tales. The Fashion Show held on the 15th of September, 2023 was a night that brought together the crème de la crème of society and concluded with resounding success as Sobhita Dhulipala took the center stage. Hosted at the DLF Mall of India atrium, this magnificent extravaganza showcased the largest in association with Brides Today, the wedding collections from leading Indian brands in a breathtaking display of opulence and craftsmanship.
The runway came alive with vibrant and intricate ensembles that captured the quintessential essence of Indian weddings. These awe-inspiring collections, meticulously crafted by esteemed Indian and international brands such as Shantanu & Nikhil, Ritu Kumar, Frontier Raas, Tanishq, Manyawar, Saundh, W, Looks, Meena Bazaar Steve Madden, Lifestyle, Roberto Cavalli, Minizmo and Mohanlal & Sons among others, left the audience spellbound. The fusion of tradition and contemporary design was evident in every piece, showcasing the diversity and elegance of Indian bridal fashion. The star-studded event reached its peak as acclaimed actress and fashion icon Sobhita Dhulipala, renowned for her stellar role in the hit series \"Made in Heaven\", graced the runway as the showstopper.
This season of 'The Wedding Tales' witnessed pioneers of the fashion fraternity like Pranav Goswamy and Sanjana Batra taking the helm as hosts for exclusive styling masterclasses dedicated to grooms and brides, respectively. Makeup masterclasses from brands like MAC and Anastasia.These masterclasses were greeted with an outpouring of enthusiasm from DLF Mall of India's beloved customers The wedding tales exhibition was also curated giving a consolidated vibe of the wedding season.
As a part of the The Wedding Tales campaign, DLF Mall of India unveiled the beautifully curated campaign film which captures the entire journey undertaken by a couple leading up to their special day in a film. The detailing of the shots in each scene seize minute aspects of these special moments that are often overlooked. The vision behind the film was to craft a visual odyssey of moments that are deeply rooted in our reality. Like the joy of the groom's friends during his haldi ceremony, or the blossoming romance during the Joota-Chori session, the entire film presents an authentic portrayal of Indian Weddings.
As the curtains drew on this remarkable evening, it left an indelible mark on all who attended. The Wedding Tales fashion show was not just an event, it was a celebration of the artistry of Indian couture which symbolizes the harmoniblend of love and style, showcasing the grandeur of Indian weddings.
Looking back at the success of the fashion show, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, and head of DLF\'s retail division said,“It was my sheer pleasure to witness the resounding success of Season 4 of The Wedding Tales organized by DLF Mall of India. This property has become a legacy campaign for the mall, cherished immensely by the Mall of India community. This event has not only celebrated the essence of Indian weddings but has also reaffirmed our commitment to curating exceptional experiences for our patrons. The overwhelming response from our audience, the presence of esteemed guests, and the sheer brilliance of Sobhita\'s presence have made this evening a truly unforgettable one.”
DLF Mall of India is the largest mall in the country and a benchmark in the retail business in India. Spread across the retail space of 2 million square feet (sq. ft. GLA), DLF Mall of India brings the unique concept of“zoning” for the first time in India for the ease of the customer's shopping experience. It has seven customized levels of retail experience, like international and Indian premium fashion, a dedicated kids' zone, entertainment, international cafes, food courts, and restaurants, with a racetrack atrium ensuring equal and excellent visibility for all stores. It is home to 400+ brands. Strategically located in Sector-18, Noida, DLF Mall of India has excellent connectivity with the key affluent catchment areas: East, South, and Lutyens Delhi, as well as Noida and Greater Noida. With its sheer size, innovative zoning strategy, and impressive location, DLF Mall of India has redefined the way retail is perceived in India.
