Communications Ministry, Omani Journalists Association Discuss Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul on Sunday met with Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Arimi, president of the Omani Journalists Association. Shboul stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations particularly in the media. Arimi highlighted the challenges faced by global media, and Arab media in particular, due to the declining advertising market, a large portion which is driven by social media platforms. He also stressed the need to look out for artificial intelligence technologies, which could change media professionals' role in the future, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
