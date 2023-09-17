Iran Won't Relinquish Share In Disputed Offshore Gas Field: Oil Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Sept 18 (NNN-ISNA) – Iran will not give up its share of the Arash gas field, which is located in a neutral maritime zone between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, Iranian Oil Minister, Javad Owji, said yesterday.
Owji added that, Iran expects all issues pertaining to the joint field to be resolved through negotiations with Kuwait.
Known as Durra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the offshore gas field was discovered in 1967. However, its development has been delayed due to a dispute over ownership among the three countries.
In Mar, 2022, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement to jointly develop the field, but Iran has denounced the agreement as illegal and said it violated previnegotiations.
In July, Kuwait said, it would commence drilling and gas production at the gas field without waiting for it to be officially demarcated with Iran.– NNN-ISNA
