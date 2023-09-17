Russians Attack Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian invaders directed three kamikaze drones at the district center and Marhanets community. Heavy artillery was fired at Myrove community. Specialists are inspecting the settlements. The consequences of the enemy's aggression are being clarified. Fortunately, there have been no casualties among the residents," Lysak said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 17, the enemy fired more than half a dozen shells at Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region.