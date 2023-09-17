Russians Attack Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has attacked Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, four times today, September 17.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian invaders directed three kamikaze drones at the district center and Marhanets community. Heavy artillery was fired at Myrove community. Specialists are inspecting the settlements. The consequences of the enemy's aggression are being clarified. Fortunately, there have been no casualties among the residents," Lysak said. Read also: Russian forces hit apartment building in village of Kharkiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 17, the enemy fired more than half a dozen shells at Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region.
MENAFN17092023000193011044ID1107085218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.