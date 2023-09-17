Kuwait Leads Arab Efforts To Fight Hiv - Health Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Based on statistical evidence, Kuwait is at the forefront of Arab countries in efforts to fight the spread of AIDS, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, citing a report by a relevant UN program.
Kuwaiti efforts to fight AIDS also eclipse many countries around the world, according to the report, which pinpointed early prevention and detection measures as chief among these successful measures.
The UN's AIDS program had compiled a list of countries whose efforts were most successful at combating the spread of AIDS, which showed Kuwait at the forefront of the wider Arab region. (end)
