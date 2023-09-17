Kuwait Fm Meets Ombudsperson To Security Council Sanctions Committee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 17 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Sunday with Ombudsman to the Security Council Sanctions Committee, Mr. Richard Malanjum on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly meetings.
During the meeting, developments on Kuwaiti citizens and illegal residents listed on terrorist lists were discussed. (end)
aa
MENAFN17092023000071011013ID1107085207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.