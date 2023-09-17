Kuwait Fm Meets Us Assistant Secretary Of State For Near Eastern Affairs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 17 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Sunday withAssistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly meetings.
During the meeting, the two sides touched on the bilateral ties and cooperation between Kuwait and the US, as well as discussing the whereases of a recent ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, which rescinded the agreement on maritime navigation at Khor Abdullah. (end)
