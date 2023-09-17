Kuwait Fm Checks On Wellbeing Of Injured Citizen In Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday held a phone call with a national who is receiving medical attention after he was attacked in Turkiye's Black Sea town of Trabzon, checking on his physical wellbeing.
Turkish authorities will ensure that the perpetrator of the assault will be brought to justice, while the Kuwaiti embassy in Turkiye are vigorously following up on the matter, a foreign ministry statement cited him as saying.
He went on to deplore such viciacts that target innocent tourists, saying Kuwait would never compromise on the welfare of its nationals. (end)
nma.nam
