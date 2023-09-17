China Opens Cultural Center In Kuwait To Symbolize Extraordinary Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kuwait opened on Sunday a cultural center that includes several pavillions that provide cultural and academic services for the Kuwaiti and Chinese communities.
Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei said that this center is a new symbol of the extraordinary relations between Kuwait and China, especially on the cultural and civil levels, which will also bring both peoples closer in spite of the vast difference in traditions and language.
The Ambassador noted that this center will contribute to in building a Chinese-Arabic community, similar to a station for academic exchange, and cultural resources that will allow the Kuwaiti people to understands the multiple Chinese cultures in the literary, artistic and sports levels.
On his part, Assistant Secretary General for the Art Sector in the National Committee for Culture, Art and Literature Musaad Al-Zamel said that this center is the first of its kind in the GCC.
He said that Kuwaiti people have always loved traveling and exploring which made Kuwait an important commercial and cultural station in the area used for exchanging goods and culture with the Asian continent.
He pointed that the center will include a number of Kuwaiti-Chinese activities and agreements to translate Chinese books into Arabic and vice versa. It is also planned that the Chinese city of Hong Kong will host a Kuwaiti cultural week next November in cooperation with the Kuwaiti embassy in China.
The opening of the cultural coincides with the upcoming visit of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the friendly Republic of China later this month. (end)
yt.bb
MENAFN17092023000071011013ID1107084371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.