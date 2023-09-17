Arab Planning Institute Highlights Importance Of Digital Conversion To Support Sustainable Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Arab Planning Institute (API), Dr. Bader Malallah stressed Sunday the importance of digital conversion and creativity in enhancing sustainable economy.
This came in a statement by Dr. Malallah during the second Youth Scout Forum that starts Sunday and remaining five days.
Creativity and digital transformation depends on modernity requirement, research development and highly advanced education, he added.
Dr. Malallah also pointed out the API offers workshops for youth, highlighting creativity and digital transformation.
Furthermore, he assured that using digital transformation in governmental transactions positively resulted in facilitating citizens' services though mobile applications and websites.
From his side, Chairman of the Arab scout committee and head of Dr Abdullah Al-Tariji stated that heads of Arab scout Committees all approved that supporting youth is the main objective of the scout organization.
The forum main goals are to exchange expertise, beside discovers methods to beat any difficulties with a participation of 38 Arab countries, Arab Scout Organization and the regional director Amr Hamdi stated earlier.
