Dubai: Woman Meets Father In Jail After 6 Years As Police Host Surprise Birthday Celebration

Emotional scenes unfolded at the Dubai Central Jail as a woman reunited with her father on his birthday after six years of separation. The Dubai Police facilitated the reunion after the young woman expressed her wish to meet her father who was jailed over some“financial issues”.

Brigadier Marwan Abdulkarim Jalfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, said the woman arrived in the a few days back and called the police with her request.

"She hadn't seen him since he left their home country six years ago in search of work, only to later get involved in financial issues that led to his imprisonment," Brig. Jalfar said.

A photo shared by the police showed the father and daughter embracing, while in another, they can be seen cutting a birthday cake together as police officers celebrate his special day.

Major Abdullah Ahli, acting director of the Dubai Central Jail, explained that the inmate was unaware of his daughter's visit.“The father hadn't seen his daughter since leaving their home country. The Dubai Central Jail made special arrangements to surprise the inmate and celebrate his birthday.”

The police are open to receiving meeting requests from inmates' loved ones“within the confines of the law”, according to Brig. Jalfar. "These actions significantly impact the inmates' mental well-being, encouraging them to make better choices in rehabilitation, training, and employment, thereby preparing them for future societal integration.”

In July, the police flew down an inmate's son and facilitated their reunion after noticing that the lonely prisoner would always draw his son's pictures during group activities.

