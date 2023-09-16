Acc Gears Up For Conference For Arab Business Owners And Investors

Referring to a series of meetings with leaders of the Arab private sector, on the sidelines of the recent 134th session of the Manama-held board of directors of the Arab Chambers of Commerce, Tawfiq expressed his keenness to participate in the conference, considering it a gathering of businesspeople, investors, leaders of the Arab private sector and government officials and ministers.

Jordan is well equipped to host the conference, with the support and commitment to its success, in order to strengthen the Kingdom's position as a hub for investment and trade in the region, he noted.



He added that Jordan will launch the "Amman Declaration", which is related to the first business summit for the Arab private sector. The outcomes of this summit will be shared with Arab leaders at the Arab Economic Development Summit to be held in Mauritania by the end of this year.

According to Tawfiq, the conference is being organised by the Union of Arab Chambers of Commerce, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Arab League. It will include participation of chambers of commerce, industry and agriculture from the Arab world. Additionally, joint Arab-foreign chambers, Arab and non-Arab businesspeople and investors, banks and financial institutions will take part.



He said that the two-day event will provide a platform for Arab countries to present available investment opportunities and projects. This will lead to the establishment of joint economic projects that will promote comprehensive development, combat unemployment and provide job opportunities for youth.



