Kuwait Amir's Representative Arrives In New York For Unga Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrived in New York on Saturday to lead Kuwait delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
He was welcomed by Kuwait Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah and Permanent Delegate to the UN Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai, as well as the diplomatic staff of the embassy in Washington and the mission in New York.
In press remarks upon his arrival, His Highness the Prime Minister spoke highly of the special partnership and close relationship between the State of Kuwait, on one hand, and the United Nations and its affiliate agencies, on the other.
"The growing relations with the UN help realize the noble goals of the global organization and contribute to its efforts in maintaining the world peace and security," he said.
The Kuwaiti government is committed to the UN efforts to promote development, protect human rights, promote amity and peace, mediate in regional and international disputes, and provide assistance to disaster-hit countries, His Highness the Prime Minister added. (end)
