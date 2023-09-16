Bangladesh To Make More Space For Japanese Industries: Pm

The premier said this as a Japanese delegation informed her that many companies of their country are interested to invest in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangla-desh has given space to Japan in the EPZs, and we can give more [space] if Japan wants to set up industries."

A five-member Japanese delegation team paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on September 5.

The Japanese parliamentary delegation was led by Director of the Committee on General Affairs, House of Councillors, Nakanishi Yusuke.

The premier's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The delegation said that the existing development partnership between Japan and Bangladesh has to be carried forward and strengthened further.

Japan has been working on different mega projects, including the metro-rail, said the delegation members, adding, "Japan is contributing to infrastructure development, especially mega projects of Bangladesh."

Lauding the commencement of direct flight between Dhaka and Narita, they said it would improve connectivity.

The Japanese delegation also stressed the necessity of keeping the Indian Ocean peaceful for trade and business.

They highly appreciated Bangladesh's success in women empowerment and education.

In reply, the Prime Minister said, "Our girls study in a much larger number in educational institutions than boys, and we are providing free of cost education to the girls."

Sheikh Hasina sought Japanese assistance to build a sea aquarium in the country.

Earlier, Chairman of Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the Ganabhaban.

During the meeting, Yohei Sasakawa told the premier that the Nippon Foundation will provide USD 3 million for Rohingya support in Bhasanchar.

Yohei Sasa-kawa also highlighted the friendship bet-ween Bangla-desh and Japan.

He praised Bangladesh's effort to eliminate leprosy and rehabilitate the people suffering from Leprosy.

The Nippon's Foundation chairman invited the Prime Minister to join the National Leprosy Conference to be held in Dhaka in October 2023.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori were also present on the occasion.

Japan has been a friend of Bangladesh for long and has been supporting the latter in its development efforts.

In the coming days, the bilateral ties between the two countries will further increase, as per the announcements

made during the courtesy call.



