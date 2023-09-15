Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister hands Iraq Ambassador a protest note over the whereases of a court verdict, rescinding a key pact on maritime navigation.
KUWAIT -- Fitch Ratings affirms Kuwait's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a stable outlook.
KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber attends the opening of G77+China Summit.
WASHINGTON --National Security Advisor welcomes the first official visit by a senior Houthi delegation to Riyadh since the war in Yemen began.
ISLAMABAD -- At least three militants and a Pakistani soldier are killed in an exchange of fire in the southwestern Balochistan province. (end) gb
MENAFN15092023000071011013ID1107079253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.