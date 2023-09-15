Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 00:00 Gmt

KUWAIT -- Fitch Ratings affirms Kuwait's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a stable outlook.

KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber attends the opening of G77+China Summit.

WASHINGTON --National Security Advisor welcomes the first official visit by a senior Houthi delegation to Riyadh since the war in Yemen began.

ISLAMABAD -- At least three militants and a Pakistani soldier are killed in an exchange of fire in the southwestern Balochistan province. (end) gb