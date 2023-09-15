Rajendra Industrial Corporation Doubles Steel Flange Production To Meet Global Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rajendra Industrial Corporation in Gujarat, India, expands steel flange production to 2000 tons annually, serving 35+ countries globally
UMBERGAON, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rajendra Industrial Corporation Enhances Steel Flange Production Capacity, Doubling Its Annual Output to Meet Global Demand
In a significant development, Rajendra Industrial Corporation, a prominent name in the steel flanges manufacturing industry, has announced a substantial expansion of its production capacity. The company, headquartered in Umbergaon, Gujarat, India, is renowned for its high-quality steel flanges, serving diverse industries worldwide. With this strategic move, Rajendra Industrial Corporation is poised to meet the growing demand for steel flanges while reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.
Expanding Horizons, Strengthening Commitment :
Rajendra Industrial Corporation, a stalwart in the steel flange manufacturing sector, has been a trusted partner to industries across the globe for several years. Their extensive product range includes steel flanges crafted from a variety of materials, including stainless steel flanges , duplex steel flanges, super duplex steel flanges, inconel flanges , monel flanges, and hastelloy flanges. Furthermore, the company offers different types of flanges such as slip-on flanges, blind flanges, weld neck flanges, socket weld flanges, lap joint flanges, threaded flanges and plate raised face flanges, among others. These flanges adhere to variinternational standards, including ASTM, ASME B16.5, ANSI B16.5, JIS 5k & 10k, BS 4504, and EN 1092-1, ensuring top-notch quality and compatibility.
Meeting the Surge in Demand :
The decision to double their annual production capacity from 1000 tons to 2000 tons reflects Rajendra Industrial Corporation's commitment to fulfilling the ever-increasing demand for their high-quality steel flanges. This expansion has been undertaken with the aim of catering to a broader spectrum of industries and markets, solidifying their position as a global leader in the sector.
Global Reach, Local Excellence :
Rajendra Industrial Corporation's dedication to excellence and precision has not only earned them accolades in India but has also catapulted them into the international arena. The company takes immense pride in its global presence, currently exporting its products to more than 35 countries, including the USA, UK, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and many more. This expansive reach has established them as a preferred supplier of steel flanges worldwide.
A Message from the Management :
Mr. Vikas Doshi CEO of Rajendra Industrial Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our company's journey. The decision to double our production capacity is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing top-quality steel flanges to our valued customers worldwide. We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and are confident that it will helpmeet the growing demand while maintaining our stringent quality standards."
Staying Ahead through Innovation :
Rajendra Industrial Corporation is renowned for its dedication to innovation and technology. The company consistently invests in research and development to enhance product quality, manufacturing processes, and sustainability. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, they ensure that their customers receive flanges that meet the highest industry standards.
Looking to the Future :
As Rajendra Industrial Corporation embarks on this new phase of growth, the company remains committed to its core values of quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation. With an eye on the future, they are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the steel flange manufacturing industry, both nationally and internationally.
About Rajendra Industrial Corporation :
Rajendra Industrial Corporation is a leading manufacturer and exporter of steel flanges based in Umbergaon, Gujarat, India. With a diverse product range and a commitment to excellence, the company has established itself as a global leader in the steel flange manufacturing industry. Rajendra Industrial Corporation serves a wide array of industries worldwide and continuously strives for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
